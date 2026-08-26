Chase DeLauter Injury: Sitting again Wednesday
DeLauter (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
A tight left hamstring will keep DeLauter out of the starting nine for a third straight game, but the rookie outfielder appears likely to avoid a stint on the injured list. The Guardians felt comfortable enough using DeLauter off the bench in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning win, with the 24-year-old striking out as a pinch hitter during his lone at-bat in the top of the ninth.
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