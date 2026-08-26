Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter Injury: Sitting again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

DeLauter (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

A tight left hamstring will keep DeLauter out of the starting nine for a third straight game, but the rookie outfielder appears likely to avoid a stint on the injured list. The Guardians felt comfortable enough using DeLauter off the bench in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning win, with the 24-year-old striking out as a pinch hitter during his lone at-bat in the top of the ninth.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
MLB Barometer: 2027 ADP Observations
MLB
MLB Barometer: 2027 ADP Observations
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago