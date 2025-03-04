Chase DeLauter Injury: Undergoes hernia surgery
DeLauter will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks after undergoing sports hernia surgery Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
DeLauter has been limited to only 96 minor-league games since being taken in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, mostly due to nagging foot problems. Now, he has an additional injury to deal with that will delay his development further. With health, DeLauter would be a good bet to debut for Cleveland this season, and perhaps sooner rather than later, but now his status for 2025 is cloudy.
