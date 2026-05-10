Chase DeLauter News: Collects two RBI vs. Minnesota
DeLauter went 2-for-5 with two RBI during the Guardians' 5-4 loss to the Twins on Sunday.
DeLauter was responsible for each of the Guardians' last two runs of Sunday's loss with an RBI single in the sixth inning and a groundout in the eighth that brought David Fry home. It was the ninth multi-RBI game of the season for DeLauter, four of which have come over his last nine games. Over his last 15 games, he has gone 23-for-57 (.404) with one home run, 10 RBI and a 6:5 BB:K.
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