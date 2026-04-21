Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Delivers game-winning knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 8:11pm

DeLauter went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over Houston.

DeLauter's contribution to the come-from-behind victory was a bases-loaded triple during a six-run eighth-inning that gave Cleveland the lead it would not lose. The triple snapped a 0-for-12 slide for the outfielder, who also ended a seven-game run without an RBI. Despite the recent downturn, DeLauter maintains an OPS above .800 thanks to an ability to draw walks (13.1 BB%).

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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