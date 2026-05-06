Chase DeLauter News: Drives in two runs Wednesday
DeLauter went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run single during the Guardians' 3-1 win over the Royals on Wednesday.
DeLauter gave the Guardians the lead for good in the fifth inning after his single off Luinder Avila brought both Austin Hedges and Petey Halpin home. DeLauter has recorded a hit in 10 consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 18-for-35 (.514) with one home run, seven RBI and a 4:4 BB:K.
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