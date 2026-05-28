Chase DeLauter News: Ends RBI drought
DeLauter went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Washington.
DeLauter's fifth-inning, run-scoring single gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead and snapped an eight-game drought without an RBI. He entered Thursday having gone 4-for-28 (.143) during that RBI-less stretch. Despite the slump, DeLauter continues to lead Cleveland with 31 RBI.
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