Chase DeLauter News: Focusing on mobility

DeLauter's offseason preparation focused more on mobility than strictly strength, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter's bat and plate discipline gets a lot of attention, deservedly so, but he's dealt with foot injuries each year since being a first-round draft pick in 2022. That bat does no good on the IL. Hence, the prospect's desire to stay healthy and compete for a potential role on the big-league roster. "As Chase continues to develop, it's about understanding what it takes for that body to be able to play every day," Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. "He's around some really good people and really good resources to start to understand what his body is telling him." DeLauter had just 168 plate appearances in 2024, including 27 at Triple-A Columbus, suggesting he's not expected to win a job outright in camp. He can play all three outfield spots and could eventually be the answer in right field, which is one of the position battles going on in spring training.