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Chase DeLauter News: Given night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

DeLauter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Unless he's used off the bench, DeLauter will put an eight-game hitting streak on hold Monday while the Guardians go with Angel Martinez in right field and David Fry at designated hitter in the series opener in Kansas City. During the hitting streak, DeLauter has gone 15-for-27 (.556 average) with four extra-base knocks and a 4:3 BB:K, raising his season OPS 140 points in the process.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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