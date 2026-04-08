Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Gives team early lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 8:39pm

DeLauter went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over Kansas City.

DeLauter put the Guardians up early with a two-run double in the first inning. Six of the rookie's 11 hits have gone for extra bases. DeLauter is slugging .675 with 11 RBI through his first 12 games played.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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