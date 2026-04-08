Chase DeLauter News: Gives team early lead
DeLauter went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over Kansas City.
DeLauter put the Guardians up early with a two-run double in the first inning. Six of the rookie's 11 hits have gone for extra bases. DeLauter is slugging .675 with 11 RBI through his first 12 games played.
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