Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Goes deep twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 5:31am

DeLauter went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Monday's spring game against Arizona.

DeLauter is putting the final touches on a strong training camp. The 24-year-old outfielder has hit safely in seven consecutive games and is slashing .459/.535/.838 over 14 spring games. He's expected to be the Guardians' primary right fielder.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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