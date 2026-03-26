Chase DeLauter News: Goes deep twice in opener
DeLauter went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three total runs scored in a 6-4 win against Seattle on Thursday.
It was an explosive regular-season debut for DeLauter, who started in right field and batted second. He took Logan Gilbert deep for a solo homer to open the scoring in the first inning and tacked on another solo shot off reliever Cooper Criswell in the ninth. DeLauter should have plenty of runway for production this season as Cleveland's everyday right fielder, though he's battled injuries in the past several campaigns.
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