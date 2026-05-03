Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Goes yard in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

DeLauter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

DeLauter accounted for the Guardians' lone run of the game, connecting on an opposite-field solo homer off Aaron Civale in the fifth inning. After a cold spell in mid-April, the rookie outfielder is back to tearing the cover off the ball, slashing .609/.667/.870 over his past seven games while carrying an eight-game hitting streak. Overall, DeLauter is hitting .304/.392/.554 with six homers, eight doubles, a triple, 21 RBI and 15 runs across 32 contests.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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