Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Grabs seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

DeLauter is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Yankees.

After going hitless in the first two games of the series, the left-handed-hitting DeLauter will get a break Thursday against southpaw Carlos Rodon. David Fry will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter and Angel Martinez will patrol right field.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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