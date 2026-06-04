Chase DeLauter News: Grabs seat versus lefty
DeLauter is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Yankees.
After going hitless in the first two games of the series, the left-handed-hitting DeLauter will get a break Thursday against southpaw Carlos Rodon. David Fry will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter and Angel Martinez will patrol right field.
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