Chase DeLauter News: Not starting Sunday
DeLauter is not in Cleveland's starting lineup against Toronto on Sunday.
DeLauter started the Guardians' previous five contests and collected four RBI while going 4-for-20 at the plate during that span. He'll begin Sunday on the bench with Toronto sending lefty Patrick Corbin to the mound. David Fry is making a start in right field in DeLauter's stead Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More