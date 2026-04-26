Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

DeLauter is not in Cleveland's starting lineup against Toronto on Sunday.

DeLauter started the Guardians' previous five contests and collected four RBI while going 4-for-20 at the plate during that span. He'll begin Sunday on the bench with Toronto sending lefty Patrick Corbin to the mound. David Fry is making a start in right field in DeLauter's stead Sunday.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago