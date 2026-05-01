Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Perfect at plate Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

DeLauter went 4-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

DeLauter's bat is running hot -- he's hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-32 (.438) in that span. He hasn't hit a home run during that stretch, but he has three doubles, a triple and eight RBI. On the year, the outfield prospect is batting .286 with an .896 OPS, five homers, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over his first 30 major-league games.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
17 days ago