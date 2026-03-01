Chase DeLauter News: Returning to action Sunday
DeLauter (lower body) will bat second as the designated hitter in Sunday's split-squad game against the Rockies, SI.com reports.
DeLauter has been held out of spring action since being scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a lower-body injury, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after starting up his running program Saturday. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in the playoffs last season and is the early favorite to open 2026 as the starter in center field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club3 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base19 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More