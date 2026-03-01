Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Returning to action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 9:07am

DeLauter (lower body) will bat second as the designated hitter in Sunday's split-squad game against the Rockies, SI.com reports.

DeLauter has been held out of spring action since being scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a lower-body injury, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after starting up his running program Saturday. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in the playoffs last season and is the early favorite to open 2026 as the starter in center field.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
