Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Returns in style

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

DeLauter started at designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies.

DeLauter was back on the field after being scratched from a game last Wednesday due to lower-body soreness. The Guardians plan to be mindful of the workload placed on DeLauter, who has missed extended time in each of the last three seasons in the minors. He was removed after two plate appearances. In three Cactus League games, DeLauter is 5-for-8 with two doubles, one homer and three RBI.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter
