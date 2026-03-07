Chase DeLauter News: Returns to field
DeLauter started in right field and went 1-for-3 with one RBI in Friday's spring game against the Angels.
DeLauter, who returned from lower-body soreness as the designated hitter earlier in the week, defended a position for the first time since being scratched from a game one week ago. Beyond left fielder Steven Kwan, the Guardians outfield is unsettled, but DeLauter appears to be a lock, either in center or right field. He's hit safely in all four of his Cactus League games, going 6-for-11 with two doubles, one home run and four RBI.
