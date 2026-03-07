Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Returns to field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 5:25am

DeLauter started in right field and went 1-for-3 with one RBI in Friday's spring game against the Angels.

DeLauter, who returned from lower-body soreness as the designated hitter earlier in the week, defended a position for the first time since being scratched from a game one week ago. Beyond left fielder Steven Kwan, the Guardians outfield is unsettled, but DeLauter appears to be a lock, either in center or right field. He's hit safely in all four of his Cactus League games, going 6-for-11 with two doubles, one home run and four RBI.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
2 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
5 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
9 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
25 days ago