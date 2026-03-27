Chase DeLauter News: Smacks third homer

DeLauter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mariners.

DeLauter has gone 4-for-9 with three homers over the first two games of the season. All of the long balls have been solo shots so far, but he's already matched his homer total from 14 spring games. It's a great first impression for the outfielder at the major-league level after three injury-plagued campaigns in the minors, including just 42 contests between rookie ball and Triple-A in the 2025 regular-season. DeLauter's bat will help him stay in the lineup a fair amount, especially against right-handers, but his ability to stay healthy is the X-factor as to how his rookie season will unfold.