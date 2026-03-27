Chase DeLauter News: Smacks third homer
DeLauter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mariners.
DeLauter has gone 4-for-9 with three homers over the first two games of the season. All of the long balls have been solo shots so far, but he's already matched his homer total from 14 spring games. It's a great first impression for the outfielder at the major-league level after three injury-plagued campaigns in the minors, including just 42 contests between rookie ball and Triple-A in the 2025 regular-season. DeLauter's bat will help him stay in the lineup a fair amount, especially against right-handers, but his ability to stay healthy is the X-factor as to how his rookie season will unfold.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction ReviewYesterday
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver TargetsYesterday
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings MailbagYesterday
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase DeLauter See More