Chase DeLauter News: Struggles continue
DeLauter went 0-for-4 with a walk in Monday's 9-2 loss to Houston.
DeLauter's was hitless for the fifth time in the last six games and is 1-for-23 during the stretch. The outfielder had a terrific start to the season and was batting .300 as recently as April 12, but this current six-game slump leaves his average at .219. Fantasy managers should expect ups and downs for the rookie, and it's up to DeLauter smooth out those peaks and valleys.
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