Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

DeLauter went 0-for-4 with a walk in Monday's 9-2 loss to Houston.

DeLauter's was hitless for the fifth time in the last six games and is 1-for-23 during the stretch. The outfielder had a terrific start to the season and was batting .300 as recently as April 12, but this current six-game slump leaves his average at .219. Fantasy managers should expect ups and downs for the rookie, and it's up to DeLauter smooth out those peaks and valleys.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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