Chase DeLauter headshot

Chase DeLauter News: Taking seat vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

DeLauter is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.

The rookie outfielder has started regularly against left-handed pitching this season, but he'll receive the day off Friday with lefty Connor Prielipp taking the mound for Minnesota. Barring an appearance off the bench, DeLauter will put his 11-game hit streak on hold.

Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians
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