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Chase Dollander Injury: Departs with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Dollander was removed from Thursday's start against the Pirates due to an apparent injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dollander surrendered three runs on four hits during the opening frame and exited with training staff after giving up a double and a walk to begin the second inning. The specifics of the situation aren't clear, and the right-hander should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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