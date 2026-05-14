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Chase Dollander Injury: Removed with arm tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Dollander was lifted from Thursday's start versus the Pirates in the second inning due to right arm tightness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dollander's velocity was down a bit during Thursday's outing and he wound up being charged with three runs on five hits and a walk while recording only three outs. He will likely be sent for imaging on his pitching arm before more is known regarding how much time he'll miss.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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