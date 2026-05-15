Chase Dollander Injury: Shelved by elbow sprain
The Rockies placed Dollander on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right elbow sprain.
Dollander was hurt during Thursday's start versus the Pirates, forcing his exit in the second inning. A diagnosis of a sprain implies that Dollander is dealing with some UCL damage, though it's unclear at this point whether he will require surgery. Even if he doesn't the righty is likely looking at an extended absence. Tanner Gordon could take Dollander's spot in the Rockies' rotation, at least until Ryan Feltner (elbow) is ready.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Dollander See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 213 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Dollander See More