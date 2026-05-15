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Chase Dollander Injury: Shelved by elbow sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 1:52pm

The Rockies placed Dollander on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right elbow sprain.

Dollander was hurt during Thursday's start versus the Pirates, forcing his exit in the second inning. A diagnosis of a sprain implies that Dollander is dealing with some UCL damage, though it's unclear at this point whether he will require surgery. Even if he doesn't the righty is likely looking at an extended absence. Tanner Gordon could take Dollander's spot in the Rockies' rotation, at least until Ryan Feltner (elbow) is ready.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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