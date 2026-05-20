Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander Injury: Shut down for 2-to-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Dollander (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for the next 2-to-3 weeks, MLB.com reports.

Dollander landed on the 15-day injured list last week with a right elbow sprain. He will try the rest and rehab route for the time being, though it will take a while to rebuild his stamina following the shutdown period. A timetable for Dollander's return won't become clearer until he starts ramping up his throwing again.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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