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Chase Dollander News: Battles control in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Dollander didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning and took a shutout into the sixth, but Dollander's control eventually cost him his second quality start of the season. He tossed just 48 of 89 pitches for strikes before getting lifted, with the five walks being a season high. Dollander has worked at least five innings in five straight appearances either as a traditional starter or a bulk reliever, posting a 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through 29.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to tighten things up in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Pittsburgh.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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