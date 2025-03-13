Chase Dollander News: Better results Thursday

Dollander threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Dollander endured a tough outing in his start Saturday against the Athletics, though he managed to bounce back on the surface Thursday. However, he still struggled with his control and has now handed out six free passes across his last 5.2 innings. Dollander remains a candidate to break camp in Colorado's rotation.