Chase Dollander News: Could skip Triple-A
Dollander could make the Rockies' Opening Day rotation if he performs well in spring training, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.
Dollander ended the 2024 season at Double-A Hartford and maintained an impressive 2.25 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 58:19 K:BB across 48 innings. He earned a non-roster invitation to spring training as a result, though his status of not currently being on the 40-man roster could cause the Rockies to look elsewhere to begin the campaign. Regardless of his status in late March, Dollander appears nearly certain to debut in 2025.
