Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander News: Cruises to win in nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dollander (3-2) gave up five hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven shutout innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

This was Dollander's first start of the season, and he delivered his best outing yet. He's allowed one run or less over his last six games, five of which have been multi-inning performances. The right-hander appears to be fully stretched out after throwing 105 pitches (63 strikes) in this start, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him stick in the rotation. Over seven appearances spanning 32 innings, Dollander has a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB this season. His next outing is projected to be a tough test at home against Atlanta.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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