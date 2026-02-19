Chase Dollander News: Fixes mechanics over offseason

Dollander believes he fixed a mechanical flaw with his delivery this offseason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dollander said he got "too coil-y in my legs, in my leg kick," which led to him throwing across his body and affected his command. After working with with T.J. Galenti, a Florida-based data scientist and baseball performance coach, Dollander said his mechanical problem was fixed "pretty fast." Dollander added that he's now able to better find the strike zone with his fastball and slider, and he's also "getting the 'vert' (induced vertical break) back" on his heater. The 24-year-old entered Rockies camp healthy following a late-season knee injury last year, and he's cemented into the Opening Day rotation. Dollander posted a 6.52 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 82:49 K:BB through 98 innings across 21 starts in his rookie season, with most of the damage done at home (9.98 ERA).