Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander News: Gets no support in first MLB loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Dollander (1-1) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

There were plenty of positives to be taken from Dollander's performance -- he racked up 10 whiffs, punched out seven and allowed just three hits. However, two of the knocks were homers, and Colorado couldn't put any runs on the board, resulting in Dollander taking his first loss as a big-leaguer. The rookie has given up four home runs over 10.2 frames to begin his MLB career, but he's otherwise looked pretty solid with a 13:3 K:BB.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now