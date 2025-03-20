Chase Dollander News: Likely to start season at Triple-A

Dollander is likely to begin the season in the Triple-A Albuquerque rotation, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Dollander has trended up in his last two Cactus League starts, throwing a combined 7.2 scoreless innings with a 10:4 K:BB. However, he yielded 10 runs (nine earned) and walked five over 6.2 frames in his first three outings, and the Rockies evidently think he could use a little more seasoning in the minors. While Dollander appears headed to Albuquerque for now, he remains a good bet to spend a large chunk of the 2025 campaign in the Rockies' rotation.