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Chase Dollander News: Opening season in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Manager Warren Schaeffer said Sunday that Dollander will begin the season in the Colorado bullpen, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dollander is one of the more prized young arms in the organization, and while the Rockies still likely view him as a starter over the long haul, he'll begin the season in a lower-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen on the heels of a rough spring. Over 14 innings in Cactus League play, the 24-year-old righty submitted a 6.43 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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