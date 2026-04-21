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Chase Dollander News: Saddled with tough-luck loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Dollander (2-2) took the loss against the Padres on Tuesday. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine across six innings.

Dollander followed Jimmy Herget on Tuesday, with the latter setting the tone by striking out the side in the first inning. Dollander was dominant himself for most of his outing, including a stretch of five strikeouts in six batters across the fourth and fifth frames. He ran into trouble in the sixth and walked in a run with the bases loaded, and while that was the only run he gave up, Dollander didn't get enough support from his teammates to avoid the loss. After giving up four earned runs and three homers in his first outing of the season against the Blue Jays on March 30, Dollander has posted a 1.71 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB over his last five games (over 21 innings). His next appearance is tentatively slated for this weekend on the road against the Mets, and it seems likely that he'll follow an opener for that contest.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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