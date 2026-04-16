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Chase Dollander News: Set for bulk-relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer confirmed that Dollander will cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen behind opening pitcher Juan Mejia during Thursday's game against the Astros in Houston, Eli Whitney of BlakeStreetBanter.com reports.

After making a one-inning appearance in his most recent outing Sunday against the Padres, Dollander was expected to continue serving in a more traditional relief role this week with the Rockies getting Jose Quintana (hamstring) back from the injured list Wednesday, but Kyle Freeland's (shoulder) move to the IL in a corresponding transaction has left a rotation spot open. The Rockies will turn to Dollander to essentially take Freeland's turn Thursday, but the 24-year-old righty will probably need a strong showing against the Astros to ensure he receives additional bulk-relief appearances or starts. Tanner Gordon struck out four over four scoreless innings of long relief in Wednesday's 3-1 loss, giving the Rockies a viable alternative the next time as a fifth starter is needed if Dollander can't get the job done.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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