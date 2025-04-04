Fantasy Baseball
Chase Dollander

Chase Dollander News: Set for major-league debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday that Dollander will be called up to make his major-league debut Sunday against the Athletics, Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado reports.

Dollander narrowly missed out on a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day rotation but didn't have to wait long before getting the call. The ninth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Dollander boasts a 2.58 ERA and 174:49 K:BB over 122 innings covering 24 starts at the minor-league level. Dollander's upside will be capped by his team and home park, but he is talented enough to overcome those obstacles and be a viable fantasy contributor.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
