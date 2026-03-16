Chase Dollander News: Shaky spring

Dollander has allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and four walks with six strikeouts across 10.1 innings across four Cactus League appearances.

Dollander prevented runs effectively through his first three spring outings, but he still had only a 5:3 K:BB across seven innings. He also allowed four earned runs across 3.1 frames in his most recent outing against the Mariners, potentially placing his spot in the rotation in jeopardy to begin the season. In Thomas Harding's most recent roster projection, Ryan Feltner was penciled into the fifth starter role, though he also noted that Colorado would prefer for Dollander to claim the job.