Chase Dollander News: Slated for bulk work Tuesday
Dollander is expected to work as the primary reliever for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Dollander was also deployed out of the bullpen to follow an opener during Thursday's appearance against Houston. This approach worked well for the right-hander, who picked up the victory after firing 5.1 scoreless frames while striking out nine.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Dollander See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 16: Expert Predictions and Best Bets4 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 911 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Dollander See More