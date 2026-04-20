Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander News: Slated for bulk work Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Dollander is expected to work as the primary reliever for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dollander was also deployed out of the bullpen to follow an opener during Thursday's appearance against Houston. This approach worked well for the right-hander, who picked up the victory after firing 5.1 scoreless frames while striking out nine.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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