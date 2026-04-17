Chase Dollander News: Strong outing Thursday
Dollander (2-1) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Astros after tossing 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five.
Dollander pitched behind opener Juan Mejia, who allowed two runs on three hits across two-thirds of an inning, but looked absolutely dominant in this bulk-relief appearance. The nine punchouts were a season-high mark for Dollander, who hadn't struck out more than six in any of his previous three multi-inning appearances. Through five outings in 2026, Dollander owns an impressive 23:6 K:BB, as well as a 3.32 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, in 19 innings.
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