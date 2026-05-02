Chase Dollander News: Stumbles in no-decision
Dollander took a no-decision Saturday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
Working behind opener Brennan Bernardino, Dollander put forth perhaps his worst effort of the campaign to this point. The hard-throwing right-hander hadn't given up multiple runs in any of his April outings, but he set season worsts in both runs and hits allowed as well as free passes Saturday. Dollander still has a strong 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB over 37.1 innings ahead of his next scheduled outing in Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Dollander See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Dollander See More