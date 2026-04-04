Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander News: Takes tough-luck loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Dollander (1-1) took the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 4.1 innings.

Dollander didn't start, but he handled a relatively big workload of 71 pitches with previously scheduled starter Jose Quintana (hamstring) landing on the injured list Thursday. Dollander followed two other pitchers Saturday and entered in the third inning, with his exit coming after getting one out in the seventh. Despite giving up just one run in a strong performance, the right-hander was charged with the loss as Colorado's offense was unable to score after the third inning. Dollander seems primed to pitch on days when Quintana had been scheduled to start, though it's unclear if Dollander will continue to work in bulk relief or if he'll transition to a traditional starting role.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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