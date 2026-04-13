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Chase Dollander News: Tosses inning in relief Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Dollander yielded one earned run on one hit over one inning of relief in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Padres.

Dollander has made all four of his appearances out of the bullpen this season, but he served as the de facto fifth starter for Colorado in his previous outing, covering 4.1 innings behind opener Jimmy Herget in the Rockies' 7-3 loss to San Diego on Thursday. The right-hander worked in a more traditional relief role Sunday, helping the Rockies get through the series finale after starter Kyle Freeland (shoulder) was scratched shortly before opening pitch. Assuming Freeland is able to make his next turn, Dollander appears likely to remain in the bullpen moving forward. The Rockies still have an opening for a fifth starter, but Jose Quintana (hamstring) could be ready to return from the injured list as soon as Wednesday to fill the void.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
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