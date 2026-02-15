Chase Hampton headshot

Chase Hampton Injury: Could return to action in May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Hampton (elbow) has been throwing on flat ground and could return to pitching in games in May or June, per MLB.com.

Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery last February, so he didn't pitch at all during the 2025 campaign. The right-hander nonetheless remains one of New York's top pitching prospects and was added to the 40-man roster in November, as the Yankees opted to shield him from the Rule 5 Draft. Hampton is likely to spend much of the season at the Double-A level once he's ready to throw in games again.

Chase Hampton
New York Yankees
