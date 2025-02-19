Chase Hampton Injury: In New York getting elbow tested

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Hampton is dealing with a right flexor strain and "something going on with his UCL," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hampton is back in New York to be examined, and elbow surgery appears to be a distinct possibility. The 23-year-old was limited to just seven starts in 2024 due to elbow, shoulder and groin injuries. Hampton is one of the Yankees' better pitching prospects, and he likely would have began the season at Double-A Somerset if he hadn't suffered the elbow injury.