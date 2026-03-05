Chase Hampton headshot

Chase Hampton Injury: Optioned to Somerset

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 3:08pm

The Yankees optioned Hampton (elbow) to Double-A Somerset and resigned him to minor league camp Thursday.

Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2025, which resulted in him not pitching for the whole season. As the 2026 season nears, the right-hander is still progressing for a possible return in May or June.

Chase Hampton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Hampton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Hampton See More
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
331 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
350 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
359 days ago
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
November 26, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
July 8, 2024