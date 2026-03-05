Chase Hampton Injury: Optioned to Somerset
The Yankees optioned Hampton (elbow) to Double-A Somerset and resigned him to minor league camp Thursday.
Hampton underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2025, which resulted in him not pitching for the whole season. As the 2026 season nears, the right-hander is still progressing for a possible return in May or June.
