Chase Hampton News: Invited to spring training

Hampton has received an invitation from the Yankees to participate in big-league spring training.

Hampton is one of the organization's top pitching prospects but is coming off an injury-plagued 2024 campaign during which he made just seven starts. The right-hander fared well when healthy, posting a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 18.2 innings. Hampton has just 5.2 frames of experience above Single-A ball, so he's not likely to break camp with the major-league Yankees, though a big-league debut sometime in 2025 isn't out of the question.