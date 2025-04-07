Chase Harlan Injury: Recovering from hip surgery
Harlan is in extended spring training rehabbing from hip surgery, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.
Harlan was reportedly bothered by a hip injury as a junior and senior in high school and had surgery after the Dodgers selected him with the 98th pick in last year's draft. Once cleared, Harlan could begin his pro career in the Arizona Complex League or be sent to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.
