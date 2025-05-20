Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chase Harlan headshot

Chase Harlan News: Kicks off pro career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Harlan (hip) is slashing .263/.326/.368 with a 4:10 BB:K over 43 plate appearances across 10 games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Harlan stuck around at extended spring training to begin the season while he completed his recovery from hip surgery, but the Dodgers' plan all along might have been for the 18-year-old infielder to make his professional debut when the ACL campaign got underway May 3. He has yet to get going at the plate in the Complex League, but some rust was to be expected coming off the hip surgery.

Chase Harlan
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now