Chase Harlan News: Kicks off pro career

Harlan (hip) is slashing .263/.326/.368 with a 4:10 BB:K over 43 plate appearances across 10 games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Harlan stuck around at extended spring training to begin the season while he completed his recovery from hip surgery, but the Dodgers' plan all along might have been for the 18-year-old infielder to make his professional debut when the ACL campaign got underway May 3. He has yet to get going at the plate in the Complex League, but some rust was to be expected coming off the hip surgery.