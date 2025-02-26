Chase Jaworsky News: Available for Wednesday's game
Jaworsky (undisclosed) is listed as an available bench option Wednesday for the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 20-year-old Jaworsky made his spring debut last Friday against the Mets, recording a sacrifice fly in his lone plate appearance in addition to seeing some time at second base. He isn't a serious threat to make the Astros' Opening Day roster, but his involvement in big-league camp is an indication that he's healthy again after he finished the 2024 season on Single-A Fayetteville's 60-day injured list due to an unspecified issue.
