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Chase Lee News: Back in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Blue Jays optioned Lee to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Lee will be pushed out of Toronto's bullpen after giving up four earned runs in just one inning during his last appearance Thursday against Boston. Ricky Tiedemann will come up from Buffalo to replenish the Blue Jays' bullpen depth.

Chase Lee
Toronto Blue Jays
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