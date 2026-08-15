Chase Lee News: Back in minors
The Blue Jays optioned Lee to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Lee will be pushed out of Toronto's bullpen after giving up four earned runs in just one inning during his last appearance Thursday against Boston. Ricky Tiedemann will come up from Buffalo to replenish the Blue Jays' bullpen depth.
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